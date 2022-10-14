StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,705. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

