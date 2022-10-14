StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SFBS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $74.62 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

