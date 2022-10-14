StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Sientra Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 498,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
