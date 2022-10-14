StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Sientra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 498,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $2,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

