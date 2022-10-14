StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

