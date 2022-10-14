StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.40.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

