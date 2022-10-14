StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.
STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.6 %
STAG stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
