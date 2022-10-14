StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Stride Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.34. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stride by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $17,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.