StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.34. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stride by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $17,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

