StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

