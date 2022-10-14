StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Surmodics Stock Up 1.9 %
SRDX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
