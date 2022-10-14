StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRDX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

