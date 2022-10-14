StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ EVOL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
