StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $96.11.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

