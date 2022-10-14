StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Yelp Price Performance

Yelp stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

