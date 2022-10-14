StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIB remained flat at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

