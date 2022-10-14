StockNews.com Lowers Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WNC opened at $16.54 on Monday. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $803.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 31.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

