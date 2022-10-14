Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $19.14 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter.

