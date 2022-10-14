Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,803. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000.

