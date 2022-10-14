Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $78.06 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.61 or 0.06647644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,964,983 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,937,101.405998 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

