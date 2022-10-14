Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Saturday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
Strattec Security Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.36 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.