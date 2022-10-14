Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STRS opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

