Streamr (DATA) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Streamr has a current supply of 861,800,041.8100061 with 767,121,867.272933 in circulation. The last known price of Streamr is 0.02858387 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $752,021.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://streamr.network.”

