Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.31

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 5098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Stride Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Stride
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.