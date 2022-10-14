Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.31

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 5098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Stride Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

