Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 228.6% in September

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.

Sulzer Trading Up 6.6 %

SULZF traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $108.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

Get Sulzer alerts:

About Sulzer

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.