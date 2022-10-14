Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 228.6% in September

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.
Sulzer Trading Up 6.6 %
SULZF traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $108.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.
