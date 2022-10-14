Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

