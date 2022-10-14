Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $43,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $124.97 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

