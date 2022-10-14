Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $43,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

