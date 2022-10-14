Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.