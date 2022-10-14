Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE SLF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

