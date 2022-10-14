Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SU traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 215,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
