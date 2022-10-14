Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Up 9.1%

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,333,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,053,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.