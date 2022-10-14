Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 280,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,450,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

