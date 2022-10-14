Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 280,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,450,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.