Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Up 23.5 %

SBFM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,658. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,262.47%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

