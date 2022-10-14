Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $17,366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

