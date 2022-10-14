Superior Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Superior Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

SGI opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

