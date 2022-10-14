sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005254 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $64.04 million and $2.97 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 63,535,701 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

