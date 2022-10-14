SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $174.97 million and $174.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.71 or 0.27752798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010839 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

