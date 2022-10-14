S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,291 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

