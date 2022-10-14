Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 59.7% in September

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,383,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the September 15th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,610.0 days.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF remained flat at $69.95 during midday trading on Friday. 2,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.21. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.
Swiss Re Company Profile
