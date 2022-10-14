Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYZLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

