Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Sylogist Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SYZLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
Sylogist Company Profile
