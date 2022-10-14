Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
SYPR stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of 202.20 and a beta of 1.28. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.23.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
