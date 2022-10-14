Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of 202.20 and a beta of 1.28. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

