Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 36,357,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,414,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $145.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,747,000 after buying an additional 298,322 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

