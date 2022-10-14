TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 22,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,957. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.