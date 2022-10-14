Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 7.6% After Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.85. 49,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 830,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.