Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Targa Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of TRGP traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

