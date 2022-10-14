Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $154.12 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

