Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.