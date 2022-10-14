TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Up 10.2%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

TCL Electronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.