TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TEL traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 5,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,552. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

