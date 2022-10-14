Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $997.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.