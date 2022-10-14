Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 7,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

